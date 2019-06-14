Eset is Canalys cybersecurity champion

Eset has achieved Champion status globally for the first time in Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2019.

Canalys is a leading global technology market analyst firm with a channel focus; it strives to guide clients on the future of the technology industry and to think beyond the business models of the past.

Their Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix assessed 15 cybersecurity vendors on their global channel performance over the past 12 months. The matrix combines partner feedback from Canalys’ Vendor Benchmark tool with an independent analysis of each vendor’s momentum in the channel based on their investments, strategy, market performance and execution.

Eset was one of only five vendors to be awarded Champion status globally, alongside Cisco, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet. Champions have the highest scores in the Canalys Vendor Benchmark and exhibit common characteristics, including making improvements to and simplifying channel processes, and a demonstrable commitment to growing partner-generated revenue. Champions must also show that they are making sustainable investments in the future of their channel models, including channel programs and initiatives.

Canalys research analyst Ketaki Borade comments: “Eset secured Global Champion position as it showcased strong partner sentiment on the back of continued investment in international markets where it focused on having more local resources to support its specialist partners. It continued to evolve its partner programs by enhancing processes for enterprise deals, launching a technical enablement dashboard, and offering more training and certification programs.”