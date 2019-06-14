FNB scoops coolest brand accolade eight times in the row

First National Bank (FNB) has been voted as the coolest banking brand for the eighth consecutive year in the Sunday Times Generation Next 2019 survey.

“We are truly honoured to have been chosen as the coolest banking brand by the South African youth, for the eighth year running. This is testament to FNB’s commitment to remaining relevant to the youth market by providing customer-centric innovations that have helped create a range of positive customer experiences,” says FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe.

The Sunday Times Generation Next survey is conducted by HDI Youth Marketers and recognises South Africa’s most-loved brands, products and celebrities in 72 categories voted for by over 5 500 youth aged 8 to 23.

The survey highlighted the importance of technology to the youth, which makes FNB’s marketing strategy with a large focus on digital platforms key to appealing to this section of the market.“We have worked hard on building a brand that stands for much more than winning over the youth market but one that defines help as being relevant in whatever context our customers find themselves,” says Mfikwe.

FNB customers have become accustomed to its highly innovative, platform based and out-of-the-box disruptive solutions and has redefined the way people manage their money, through platform led innovations solutions such as nav» Money, ShopOnApp and extending our FNB payment eco-systems through partnerships with Fitbit, Garmin Pay and Samsung Pay.

“We remain hugely dedicated to driving innovation in our banking value propositions for all customers and are absolutely committed to partnering with them in co-creating the money management solutions they need to live their lives, and build their futures,” concludes Mfikwe.