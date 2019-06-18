Chicken Licken now available on Uber Eats

Customers in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Midrand, Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein can now get Chicken Licken delivered through the Uber Eats app.

Founded in the South of Johannesburg, Chicken Licken is the largest non-American-owned fried chicken franchise in the world.

Ailyssa Pretorius, GM at Uber Eats South Africa, says: “For years South Africans have been calling out for Chicken Licken to deliver to their doorsteps, and we are thrilled to be the first delivery app to answer this demand and support Chicken Licken with their new venture into the online food delivery space, providing them with the technology to adapt and thrive in the growing food delivery market.”

Chantal Sombonos van Tonder, owner of Chicken Licken, adds: “Given the social outcry for Chicken Licken to offer a delivery service, we are taking a step in the right direction of addressing our customers craving and in so doing, partnering with Uber Eats. This has proven to be a much-needed addition to our business model and hopefully something that proves beneficial to the Brand and ultimately, the consumer.”