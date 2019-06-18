GBI pioneers multi-national SD-WAN with Nuage Networks

Inter-connect carrier Gulf Bridge International (GBI) will use the Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution to offer their enterprise customers optimised connectivity between branches and private and public clouds.

Customers within GBI’s 26+ country presence can reduce their operational overhead with the new service. This deal marks the first extension of a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) to the public cloud in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

GBI provides managed IP services to hundreds of enterprise customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia.

With this new solution, GBI’s customers can set up automated services with specific policies related to availability, reliability or security, via one, unified interface. This includes dynamic responses to security threats such as distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) and the ability to monitor capacity and distribute it manually or automatically in order to meet the bandwidth needs of individual branches or data centers.

Cengiz Oztelcan, CEO of GBI, says: “We believe Nuage’s SD-WAN solution will completely change the future of business connectivity services for our enterprise customers. As the largest provider of connectivity in our market, we see SD-WAN as the icing on the cake that will further reinforce the confidence, loyalty and trust of our many business customers. With GBI products and the SD-WAN technology, we are delivering more capabilities and bringing more value to our customers.”

Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, said: “Contributing to this one-of-a-kind service for the region presents immense opportunity for Nuage Networks. By integrating our SD-WAN solution with GBI’s extensive network, their enterprise customers will reduce operational overhead and have the ability to create a highly secure and dynamic network to connect all their branches and users to both public and private clouds – at a global scale.”