Synthesis joins AWS Well-Architected Partner Programme

Financial technology company Synthesis Software Technologies (Synthesis) is pleased to announce another milestone achievement as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) member.

Synthesis is now an AWS Well-Architected Partner, after becoming the first APN Advanced Consulting Partner in South Africa. Synthesis has also achieved AWS Financial Services Competency and AWS DevOps Competency status.

Synthesis have developed a wealth of AWS knowledge and experience over the past six years. Synthesis’ team have the first-hand expertise and qualifications required to perform AWS Well-Architected Reviews of customers’ infrastructures.

The AWS Well-Architected Framework has been developed to help cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their applications. Based on five pillars — operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization — the Framework provides a consistent approach for customers and partners to evaluate architectures and implement designs that will scale over time.

Pierre Aurel, AWS alliance lead at Synthesis, says: “The AWS Well-Architected Framework allows businesses to focus on multiple benefits such as cost reduction, efficiency, and security simultaneously.”

The AWS Well-Architected Framework includes strategies to help users compare workloads against AWS best practices and obtain guidance to produce stable and efficient systems so users can focus on functional requirements.

Darryl Govender, head of cloud at Synthesis, says: “Our team of certified solutions professionals are skilled in conducting AWS Well-Architected Reviews and we’ve received great feedback from customers who felt the reviews were valuable.”

AWS Well-Architected Reviews provide guidance and best practices to help users design reliable, secure, efficient, and cost-effective systems in the cloud.