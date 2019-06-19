Data Technician

The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF). SAEON is mandated to establish and manage long-term environmental observatories; maintain reliable long-term environmental data sets; promote access to data for research and/or informed decision making; and contribute to capacity building. This position is supported by the DST’s Shallow Marine and Coastal Research Infrastructure (SMCRI) programme.

Data Technician (Based in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape) (3 Year renewable contract)

SAEON, Elwandle Node, based in Port Elizabeth requires the services of a dynamic, self-motivated Data Technician to provide support for the various research and long-term monitoring activities.

Key responsibilities will include:

Cleansing and transformation of data before input into SAEON systems.

Maintenance and development of databases and systems for the storage, curation and visualization of collected data.

Provide assistance with record keeping, data capturing, data processing and data curation.

Assist personnel with installation, configuration and ongoing usability of system hardware and software.

Requirements:

B.Tech / B.Sc. or Honours in Computer Science / Information Science / Information Technology / Statistics (Honours preferred).

At least 3 years of documented experience as data technician.

At least 3 years of documented experience in computer networks and systems maintenance on Windows systems.

Experience in data cleansing, transformation, curation and visualization.

Experience in R, Excel, SQL, Office.

Excellent diagnostic and problem solving skills.

Sound written and spoken English communication skills.

Attention to detail, self-motivated, work as individual and as part of a team.

A valid code B driver’s license.

Shortlisted candidates will be submitted to a practical assessment of their technical skills and aptitude.

Applications should include a detailed Curriculum Vitae, cover letter and contact details of at least three referees (upload as one document).

Closing date for receiving applications: 3 July 2019

SAEON is committed to employment equity and redress.SAEON reserves the right to verify the personal information provided by candidates and not to make an appointment to the position as advertised.

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

Data curation

analyse and filter information

Experience

Metadata standards

Computer network and systems maintenance

Data transformation and visualization

Knowledge

information science

the legislation relating to conducting research

the organisation of information (catalogues, indexes, etc.)

Learn more/Apply for this position