Commvault wins HPE kudos for storage solutions

Commvault has been named 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner of the Year — Storage Solutions at HPE’s annual Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas.

Commvault was recognised for tightly integrating its data protection solutions across HPE’s storage and server portfolio, enabling customers to be cloud ready and to drive greater business value.

“It’s an honour to award partners who have excelled in developing their partnerships with HPE and grown mutual business opportunities with collaborative solutions for our joint customers,” says Paul Hunter, senior vice-president of worldwide partner sales of HPE. “HPE is committed to innovating new solutions and enabling mutual growth together with our partners and our awards recognise the partnerships, collaborations and successes of our top performing partners.”

“Commvault and HPE have a rich history of delivering integrated solutions that help customers solve complex data challenges,” says Wenceslao Lada, vice-president: worldwide alliances of Commvault. “By combining Commvault’s industry-leading data protection solutions with HPE’s entire server and storage portfolio, we continue to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that help customers protect critical data and improve business resiliency. We’re proud of this award and the opportunity that we have in front of us with partners like HPE.”

Commvault’s comprehensive integration efforts with HPE server and storage products have delivered joint solutions that enable enterprises to do the following:

* Optimise storage costs, and reliably backup and migrate data to multiple clouds through the integration of Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst.

* Perform faster and more frequent backups from primary storage through Commvault IntelliSnap snapshot management integration with HPE 3PAR, Nimble, and XP7 systems.

* Deliver a pay-as-you-go managed service that provides a comprehensive solution for backup and recovery – hardware, software, and services – using HPE GreenLake Backup powered by Commvault.

* Provide predictable and scalable performance leveraging a scale-out architecture in the form of a Commvault HyperScale Software validated reference design for HPE ProLiant and Apollo systems.

* Offer a validated data protection solution for hybrid cloud environments using HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack with Commvault software.

Commvault is part of HPE Complete. HPE Complete enables partners and customers to purchase third party branded products with HPE’s interop assurance validation to complete your solution.