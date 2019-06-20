Fujitsu named VMware Systems Integrator of the Year

Fujitsu has been recognized as VMware UK and Ireland Systems Integrator of the Year, one of VMware’s highest accolades.

The honour is in recognition of Fujitsu’s deployment of the first VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services from a UK cloud and the growing number of collaborative transformational customer installations in both private and public sectors.

The accolade also recognizes Fujitsu’s focus on helping organizations digitally transform by effectively harnessing the potential of their hybrid environments. In partnership, Fujitsu and VMware have enabled thousands of joint customers to benefit from the agility, cost efficiencies and rapid development capabilities of the public cloud, accessible via a private cloud or on-premise VMware deployments that meet the strictest regulatory, security and privacy requirements.

This award is also the latest milestone in a relationship that spans more than 15 years, and which has delivered a comprehensive portfolio of compatible products that is unrivalled in the industry. As enterprises follow a multi-cloud strategy, Fujitsu offers solutions for enabling digital transformation including the Fujitsu Managed Private Cloud Service, a secure, resilient, high-performing and cost efficient solution for private cloud, and VMware Cloud on AWS, which enables enterprises to add pace, agility, scalability and innovation as they extend into the public cloud.

The portfolio also features Fujitsu PrimeFlex Integrated Systems optimized to run with VMware, including the classic PrimeFlex vShape virtualization solution and PrimeFlex for VMware Cloud Foundation, which provides an effective fast-track to a software defined data center.

In awarding the accolade to Fujitsu, judges also took Fujitsu’s ongoing technology leadership into consideration. Recent examples include achieving ‘Leader’ status in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Managed Workplace Services and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe backed by comprehensive expertise in network connectivity.

Fujitsu has a proven track record in providing the best performance for VMware environments with consistent leadership in 17 of 21 benchmark categories. This technical excellence is further supported by Fujitsu’s investment in training approximately 10 000 of its workforce on cloud services that Fujitsu provides in partnership with strategic partners including VMware.

Finally, the effective collaboration of teams from Fujitsu and VMware in securing major transformational projects together was a contributing factor, and the judges recognized closely-aligned corporate values, including a dedication to ensuring diversity and inclusiveness.