Webinar series for female entrepreneurs

Future Females is partnering with Facebook to host a three-part webinar series to teach entrepreneurs exactly how to create engaging content, connect with customers and build thriving online businesses through the Facebook & Instagram platforms.

The webinars will start next week on 25 June and continue on 2 July and 7 July.

The amount of time people spend on social media has been steadily increasing, with the average time now being 2 hours 22 minutes every single day. The result of this is that if you are a business owner looking to reach your target market, inevitably you will find them online, on social media.

Therefore it has become vital for modern businesses to have a strong and consistent online presence, particularly in the noisy world of social media. But more than this – with over 80-million business pages now on Facebook, according to Hootsuite, you not only need to have a presence, you need to stand out with killer content and relevant and targeted ads.

But where to start? With hundreds of changes to the Facebook & Instagram platforms every month, it can be tough as an entrepreneur to stay on top of the trends, the features, and the factors that really matter when it comes to growing not just your brand, but your bottom line. This is where Future Females comes in.

Future Females is partnering with Facebook to educate about how best to utilise two social media giants, Facebook and Instagram, in order to reach your full business potential online. Together, they will be hosting a three part webinar series; Facebook For Business, Instagram For Business, and Getting Creative On Your Phone, designed to give easy access to all the best information about how to grow your business on these platforms.

The webinars will be delivered by Toni Adentan, who is a, Strategic Partner Manager at Facebook Dublin, using her past experience in both the media and tech industry to grow media agency’s advertising business on the Facebook platform. A Londoner by way of Nigeria, Toni has been strongly influenced by both cultures, and is eager to support entrepreneurs from both communities on the platform.

The three free webinars are held on the following days:

Tuesday 25th June – Facebook for Business

Learn Facebook from Facebook: Set up ads that support your business goals, and get the right message in front of the right people.

Register here: https://member.futurefemales.co/facebookforbusiness

Tuesday 2nd July – Instagram for Business

Learn how to build your business on Instagram – to create and share posts and stories that will reach, engage and convert your audience.

Register here: http://member.futurefemales.co/instagramforbusiness

Tuesday 7th July – Getting Creative On Your Phone

Learn the tips, tricks and apps for creating killer social media posts and ads, that engage your audience across Facebook & Instagram, all from your mobile phone.

Register here: https://member.futurefemales.co/gettingcreative