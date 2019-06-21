Canon adds Rugby World Cup nail stickers

Canon has released nail sticker designs for all twenty teams competing in Rugby World Cup 2019 through its free Nail Sticker Creator for Canon application.

Canon designers have created these designs by drawing inspiration from the color schemes of each national team’s kit with plans to release additional designs based on different concepts in July and August for a total 60 designs.

Users can choose from any of the 20 team designs to wear while watching the match on TV, cheering on the players at their home grounds and of course watching the match live at the stadium. Print your favorite nail sticker designs and get fired up for Rugby World Cup 2019.

Nail Sticker Creator for Canon is a free app that allows users to easily print nail stickers using compatible Canon inkjet printers – including the Pixma TS9500 series, Pixma TS8200 series and Pixma TS700 series – and dedicated Printable Nail Stickers NL-101 paper.

Users can choose their favorite designs from a wealth of over 180 templates or use the app to add photos of their pet or illustrations and create their own one-of-a-kind