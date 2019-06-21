Car-sharing boom in Russia

Transport online applications like car sharing and the booking of taxis have become the favourites of Muscovites with 67% of the residents of Russia’s capital using them daily.

Moscow’s digital technologies platform ICT.Moscow and the city’s Department of Information Technology (DIT) have carried out a study of the capital’s digital ecosystems. The results show that almost all residents of Moscow between the ages of 18 and 60 surveyed online are aware of and use digital platforms (99,5% and 99% respectively).

Muscovites identify the most popular areas of application of digital platforms as follows: financial (78%), online shopping (76%), transport (67%), and media and entertainment (62%). Women shop online (76%) and use food delivery services (51%) much more frequently than men.

Car-sharing companies own around 20 000 to 25 000 cars in Moscow. At least 1-million residents use them regularly.

According to the survey, Muscovites see using ecosystems as a way of saving money (71%) while valuing convenience (75%) and timesaving (82%) even more; 53% of respondents are ready to switch completely to digital services for their everyday needs; and 7% are already working or earning extra via digital platforms, with a further 52% considering the possibility.

The fleet of car sharing services in Moscow has mushroomed to 17 000 vehicles and will further increase to some 20 000 by the end of the year. People in Moscow used car sharing services some 2,7-million times in January 2019 alone. This is nearly four times more than in January last year, when the vehicles of car sharing services were used only 700 000 times. Shared cars get free parking. There are 14 car sharing companies in Moscow.

The study defines digital ecosystems as services that meet the following criteria: they deploy IT infrastructure, are open to partners and operate on a win-win basis (partner relations based on mutual benefit). According to Eduard Lysenko, Head of Department of Information Technology, the representative survey identified what Muscovites regards as the priority features of digital ecosystems and revealed a very high level of penetration of digital ecosystems in daily life.

“On average, the respondents use five digital platforms each, and 71% use them virtually every day. The number of digital services is growing fast, and this is happening in almost every sector. This is а promising area in the global economy. And as far as our export potential is concerned, 9% of the city’s ecosystems are already operating in international markets, while 75% are planning to access the international and regional levels,” says Lysenko.