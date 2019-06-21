Continue your journey to excellence

Are you wondering if multi-cloud environments can be managed better? Do you believe that, as a medium or small business, emerging technologies are out of reach? Is it possible to put your employees first in these technology-fueled times?

By Jason Jenkinson, country marketing manager at Dell Technologies South Africa

Do you want to tackle security concerns or boost your organisation’s innovation? Are you looking for insight and advice from your peers or industry experts?

Or maybe you just want to meet the potential players for the Springbok team…

At Dell Technologies, we believe that modern digital technologies can transform all societies, but only if that potential is made available and aligned with the requirements of our world.

Many of those demands are from businesses, state organisations and academic institutions: places that take our innovations and put them to practical use solving real problems affecting real people.

The Dell Technologies Forum, which will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre next week, brings these themes up front. Hosted by well-known technology pundit and media personality Aki Anastasiou, the event will also be a platform to hear from top guest speakers such as acclaimed business mogul, author and global speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. Listen to him offer the lessons he’s learned as an entrepreneur.

Attendees can also take in the keynote speech by Patricia Florissi, one of the world’s foremost technologists and Dell Technologies’ president and global chief technology officer for sales. She will discuss the latest trends and how different markets are applying these to achieve their successes.

Four individual tracks during the afternoon will offer opportunities to delve into a variety of business and technology topics, including unified workspaces, transformation, storage, IoT, 5G, multi-cloud and security.

Learn more about the many forces that can shape and reinvent any company today, no matter its size of mandate. We have selected the top internal and external experts to present and discuss many of the pertinent technology topics that leaders have to understand. Yet these engagements will not just be about technology, but how it can realise other outcomes such as fulfilled employees, improved productivity and boosting business intelligence.

The forum will culminate with a special prize giving featuring potential members of the national Springbok Rugby team, of whom Dell Technologies is a proud sponsor. Shake hands with the masters of the field and learn how our solutions even help the national champions raise their game.

Even though South Africa is still struggling to regain its momentum, our country is poised for greatness and there are many opportunities to uplift the nation. That power sits with the organisations and businesses that stand at the coalface every day. Our role as Dell Technologies is to support them with the latest in technology, the best business collaboration, flexible finance options and long-term partnerships.

The forum will also host a dedicated stand for our new Medium Business unit. This team of professionals focus specifically on making enterprise-grade solutions available, affordable and applicable to the many small and medium businesses that grow our economy. Other events include a special roundtable for CIOs as well as an event focusing on women in technology.

Alongside these will be a number of stands from our business units and partners. Blow off a little steam at the Bravado stand, the top esports video gaming organisation sponsored by Alienware and Intel. Registration and attendance are free, so sign up and drop by. You’ll find there is something for everyone.

Register today and visit the Dell Technologies Forum, 27 June 2019, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Discover how the latest technologies and digital strategies can work for you and your organisation.