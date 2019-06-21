Deadline looms for netpreneur prize

The call for entries for the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) closes on 30 June meaning African entrepreneurs have less than 10 days to submit their businesses for the chance to pitch Jack Ma and win a share of the $1-million.

The ANPI is a flagship initiative for the Jack Ma Foundation in Africa. Jack Ma decided to create the prize after his first trip to Africa in 2017 when he was inspired by the energy and entrepreneurial potential of the young people he met. The competition is open to entrepreneurs from across all countries of Africa to apply; and from all industries, including traditional and tech. It puts a special focus on small enterprises, female entrepreneurs, and those doing work to improve local communities.

“There is incredible entrepreneurial energy in Africa, and we’ve been inspired and motivated by the entries we’ve seen thus far,” says Jason Pau, senior advisor for International Programs, Jack Ma Foundation. “We strongly encourage every entrepreneur across Africa to use this opportunity to overcome any barriers they’ve faced and share their ideas with the continent.”

To enter the competition, each business must create three short videos – one from the founder, one from an employee, and one from a customer. Applicants must be African nationals leading mission-driven organisations and must have been operating for at least three years. The finalists will be selected by a team of judges from the five regions representing the entire continent.

The semi-finalists will be announced in August, with the top 10 finalists travelling to the grand finale in November.