New battery design targets 5G

Researchers at Nokia Bell Labs and AMBER, the SFI Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research hosted at Trinity College Dublin, have created a new, innovative formula for battery composition that makes batteries more powerful by packing 2,5 times the battery life than anything currently on the market.

As the world transitions to 5G, ushering in a new era of consumer and industrial Internet of Things (everything from wearable technologies, pervasive sensors, to industrial robots), this new, game-changing battery design has the potential to help power the connected world of the future.

The increasing power requirements of connected devices such as smartphones, drones, electric cars and robots necessitates greater battery performance for both new applications as well as longer battery lifetimes. The new battery design also has far-reaching implications for 4G and 5G networks where conventional power may not be available for network equipment, or where emergency backup battery systems are essential to keep systems running.

“By packing more energy into a smaller space, this new battery technology will have a profound impact on 5G and the entire networked world,” says Paul King, one of the lead investigators on the project and Member of the Technical Staff, Nokia Bell Labs. “The combination of Nokia Bell Labs industry and device knowledge and AMBER’s materials science expertise allowed us to tackle an extremely difficult problem involving multiple disciplines. Our results were achieved through the deeply collaborative mode in which we work, underscoring the value of engaging with AMBER as part of our global research strategy.”

“The significant advancement in battery technology outlined in this research is a testament to the strong collaboration between AMBER and Nokia Bell Labs. Bringing scientists together from industry and academia with a common research goal has resulted in a substantial scientific breakthrough,” says Dr Lorraine Byrne, AMBER Executive Director. “AMBER’s partnership with Nokia Bell Labs through their Distinguished Academic Partners Program has been a hugely positive experience and clearly illustrates the benefits of industry-academic engagements. I look forward to AMBER’s collaboration with Nokia Bell Labs continuing to break new boundaries in science creating impact for society.”

An additional benefit to this new technology is its potential to improve the performance of large-scale energy grids powered by renewable energy. The demand for reliable power relies on storage technologies, such as the battery technology described here, to manage the high fluctuation in energy generation in today’s wind and solar renewable technologies. A new study from Wood Mackenzie shows that the energy storage in 100% renewable systems will likely be 25 times higher as compared to today’s systems. This will pose issues as the need for efficient, fast charging and compact energy storage becomes even more imperative.