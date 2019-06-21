Passengers can now switch on flying kulula.com

Passengers flying on kulula.com can now use their portable electronic devices (PEDs) during all phases of their flight on its routes across South Africa.

Devices that will now be allowed to stay powered onboard include, but aren’t limited to, tablets, e-readers, smartphones and other small devices such as MP3 players, electronic toys and smart watches.

“We have worked very closely with the South African Aviation authority to approve this new policy on our aircraft, which is a significant enhancement to our customer experience onboard”, says Shaun Pozyn, head of marketing at kulula.com. “Taking into consideration our commitment to safety and the needs of our passengers, we are delighted to announce that passengers will now be able to read e-books, play games, watch videos and get some business done from gate-to-gate. In short this means that passengers can now use their devices as soon as they set foot onboard our aircraft and keep it on for their entire journey.”

When using PED’s onboard, passengers should always keep the below in consideration:

1. Make safety your first priority.

2. Devices must be used in airplane mode or with the cellular connection disabled. You can also continue to use short-range Bluetooth accessories, like wireless keyboards.

3. Properly stow heavier devices under seats or in the overhead bins during take-off and landing. These items could impede evacuation of an aircraft or may injure you or someone else in the event of turbulence or an accident.

4. During the safety briefing, put down electronic devices, books and newspapers and listen to the crewmember’s instructions.

5. Always follow crew instructions and immediately turn off your device if asked to do so.

Prior to the new policy, customers had to turn off and stow all electronic devices during taxi, take-off and landing.