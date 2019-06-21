SureStart buys insurance comparison site CompareGuru

Online insurance distribution leaders, SureStart has announced the acquisition of CompareGuru, an independent insurance comparison platform, from Silvertree Internet Holdings.

CompareGuru joined the SureStart stable from 1 June 2019.

SureStart enables anyone to buy or sell digital financial services, instantly and seamlessly, by using the cloud-based Briisk Instant Transaction Platform.

SureStart founding director Hanno Van Aarde says: “By joining forces with CompareGuru we are now able to reach more customers and provide them with access to value adding insurance products and financial services that give them full power over their money.”

CompareGuru CEO Travys Wilkins says that the acquisition will enable the brand to offer innovative white-labelled insurance solutions to the South African market whilst still furthering its goal of digitising the insurance process completely.

“Our focus has shifted substantially in the past 12 months, moving away from the inherently invasive nature of insurance sales. Our mission is to continue offering a hands-on approach to guiding, assisting and servicing our clients – effectively closing the gap between the insurer and the end consumer – while ensuring the most efficient, innovative route to cost effective, comprehensive cover.

Wilkins says the acquisition will enable SureStart to leverage off CompareGuru’s existing license agreements. ” We’re able to pool resources across compliance, product development, multi-channel strategy and systems integration. This in turn means lowering cost structures and providing a full suite of financial products and services directly to the consumer.”

Established in 2013, CompareGuru provides free side-by-side quotes on short-term and long-term insurance products, ranging from vehicle insurance and life insurance to building insurance. Wilkins says that a key focus for the business in the short term will be updating the products to include both funeral and travel insurance.

In addition to the products, CompareGuru now also boasts a Private Wealth division, named CG Private Wealth, offering financial guidance to high net-worth individuals.

“We’ll be furthering our focus on tech-enabled financial planning and wealth management solutions for individuals and businesses under this brand.”

Wilkins will now fulfil a dual role as Executive Director of SureStart as well as CEO of CompareGuru and CG Private Wealth.