Altron Karabina is first SA reseller for Host Analytics

Microsoft technology partner Altron Karabina has announced a new partnership with cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) provider Host Analytics, becoming the company’s first EPM reseller in South Africa.

Under the terms of the agreement, Altron Karabina will licence, implement, train, and support Host Analytics solutions in the South African market.

“As the leading provider of connected financial planning and close solutions, Host Analytics gives finance teams and CFOs the foundation to transform their planning, consolidation, modelling, reporting, and analytical processes. This all aligns closely with our own vision of offering our customers an integrated approach using Microsoft technologies,” says Paul Morgan, business unit lead: data, planning and analytics at Altron Karabina.

Host Analytics applications help accelerate and automate financial processes as organisations evolve their business. The company’s platform has been named a Leader in two Gartner reports in just the past year: the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions. This is the second consecutive year the company was named a Leader in both reports. Host Analytics was also named this year by Nucleus Research to the “Leaders” quadrant of its CPM Technology Value Matrix.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Altron Karabina to help customers in the fast-growing South African market. They are experts at transforming companies into modern finance organisations and by using the Host Analytics platform, our joint customers will be able to capitalise on more growth opportunities.” says John Head, vice-president: enterprise sales and global channels at Host Analytics.

Host Analytics and Altron Karabina together will provide chief financial officers with seamless financial planning and close, consolidation, forecasting, reporting, analytics, and reporting. Basic financial reporting typically consumes significant resources, but Host Analytics changes this by introducing automation, easing collaboration, and giving finance more insights to extract maximum value from their data.