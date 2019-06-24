The future of smart buildings and cities is now

Cities cover only 2% of the Earth’s surface, but account for 50% of its population, 75% of its energy consumption and 80% of its carbon emissions.

Commercial real estate consumes 53% of the worlds electric consumption and will grow to over 80%, by 2040, due to urbanisation.

“These figures are frightening now but the forecasts are even grimmer if we choose to ignore these facts” says Markus Dickerson, segment lead for commercial real estate at Schneider Electric South Africa.

“Our world is becoming more electric and more digital, with the demand for electricity being driven by sustainability, intelligent devices and the evolution of key energy consumers. In turn, this drives a need for more efficiency and commercial real estate has the highest untapped energy efficiency potential, by sector, (50-80%), with 75% of building life cycle costs in the operating expenses.

“Big technology disruptions provide a golden opportunity to redefine this landscape,” he says.

“Owners & Investors are looking for increased building value, occupancy and efficient cost-effective design. While occupiers are seeking energy use and costs optimisation, reduced operating expenses, with predictive and condition based (rather than reactive) maintenance; and simplified and effective management, with real time visibility.

“Finally, the occupier wants a maximised use of available space, optimised comfort and productivity, coupled with safety, reliability and uptime.”

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure is an open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture or backbone that delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for our customers.