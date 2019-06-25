AI makes networks smarter, simpler and more secure

Digital transformation has become the biggest driver in organisations today, and those that don’t embrace it, risk being left behind by customers and competitors alike.

Moreover, digital technologies are advancing and creating opportunities more rapidly each day and, organisations across every industry have to use these technologies not only to thrive, but to keep their doors open.

“However, as today’s organisations invest more and more in digital technologies, IT teams are struggling under the growing workload,” says Adeshni Rohit from Axiz.

He adds that a recent study by 451 Research, revealed that almost two-thirds of businesses report that their IT teams are having to deal with increasingly larger workloads, but getting more IT staff on board is only being planned by one-third of organisations over the next year.

This presents IT teams with a daunting challenge, he explains. “While they are trying to effectively do more with less, they are under increasing pressure to deliver fantastic digital experiences in a landscape that is uber-competitive, and filled with disruptors who are challenging the status quo.

“Cisco is attempting to remove some of this burden, and allow IT teams to focus on crucial business activities, such as delivering innovation, with its introduction of new artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities that enable IT teams to function at machine speed and scale through personalised network insights,” he adds.

Rohit says that, as part of its new range of capabilities, Cisco is debuting innovations to help businesses manage users and applications more easily and effectively across the whole enterprise network – from local and wide-area networks, to massive data centres and the Internet of things edge.

Bridging the gap between the needs of a business and the resources available has never been more crucial, and requires innovative network automation and analytics solutions, powered by data and supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning, he adds.

“Cisco’s new capabilities are giving IT teams a more comprehensive understanding of network behaviour, allowing them to predict issues before they become a major headache.”