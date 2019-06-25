Britehouse launches Application Management Control Centre

Britehouse, a division of Dimension Data has launched the Application Management Control Centre (AMCC), offering a customised solution for new and existing clients.

The AMCC aims to enhance the service delivered to clients by bringing innovative ideas, enhancements and improve their entire experience and exposure while delivering value. The centre’s primary function is a practical control centre for applications and its secondary function is to be a backup for the Managed Services Operations Centre. Britehouse is one of only seven organisations in the world to hold the Global Applications Managed Services (AMS) certification from SAP.

The control centre will assist Britehouse to work collaboratively with clients and supply a comprehensive service with visibility of business processes and where there are opportunities to optimise. This will showcase the impact and business value of innovative information technology solutions to clients.

“We are creating an environment where we can work interactively with our clients to create tailored solutions for their business. Britehouse is committed to adding value for our clients and guiding them on their digital transformation journey according to clients’ strategic business drivers,” says Marius Vermeulen, Director of Application Management Services, Britehouse.

The AMCC will also offer a Design Thinking Studio, where clients will be able to plot and workshop a solution which is most suitable for their business requirements. The Design Thinking Studio will provide clients with an immersive experience to deliver business outcomes.

Vermeulen adds: “Through the AMCC we will be able to demonstrate our entire service offering to customers, from networking through Dimension Data to digital advisory and applications through Britehouse and all the layers in between. We want to continuously innovate, collaborate and create solutions with our clients.”

The Managed Services and AMCC forms part of Dimension Data and Britehouse’s strategic objective to combine capabilities across the group and sister companies, into one collaborative space to demonstrate the group’s service offering.