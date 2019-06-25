Truecaller adds free audio call feature

Truecaller has announced the launch of its voice call feature, Truecaller Voice, globally.

The in-app voice over internet protocol (VoIP) based feature will allow users to make free high quality (HD), low latency and quick to connect audio calls through WiFi or mobile data connectivity.

The feature has been already been rolled out in a phased manner to all Android users from 10 June 2019 onwards.

On a daily basis, Truecaller users are making more than 180-million phone calls through its dialer, whereas half of the calls are user-to-user.

The Truecaller Voice shortcut has been strategically integrated at relevant touchpoints in the app such as call logs, SMS Inbox, contact profile and after call screen. This enables users to seamlessly access the VOIP based call anywhere within the Truecaller app without switching to other applications.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, vice-president: product at Truecaller, comments: “We are ecstatic with the launch of the “Truecaller Voice”. We have been working towards building a full communication suite for our users and voice calling is the next big step in line with this mission.

“Through this integration, we are looking forward to effectively provide an end-to-end communication experience, where users can call, text, chat, filter messages, block spam and even make digital payments, all in one app. We are also planning to expand this feature to iOS in a few weeks.”