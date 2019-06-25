Veritas abstracts complexity with Enterprise Data Services Platform

Veritas Technologies, the market share leader in enterprise data protection, has announced the Enterprise Data Services Platform, a unified set of technologies designed to abstract the complexity of enterprise IT.

The platform, which is powered by Veritas NetBackup 8.2, allows customers to get what matters to them most, simply: highly available apps, always protected and recoverable data, and insights that drive operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

“Infrastructure complexity is damaging IT’s ability to meet the demands of today’s always-on enterprise,” says Greg Hughes, CEO of Veritas. “Our new Enterprise Data Services Platform, powered by NetBackup 8.2, allows enterprises to gain control of their data to help them manage its growth, reduce impact of ransomware, and prove compliance for on prem and cloud environments.”

While many enterprises believe most of their data should be backed up, the reality is very different. According to the recent Value of Data study conducted by Vanson Bourne for Veritas, 52% of business data is “dark data” and unmanaged by policy. Why? Most often, it is because enterprises do not know what data exists in their organisation or where it lives.

NetBackup 8.2 helps enterprises address this by supporting more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 60 cloud providers. It can be deployed in any form factor, making it the most versatile and extensible approach to data management available on the market today.

New featured in NetBackup 8.2 include:

Protect all your data on virtual infrastructure:

* Fully agentless architecture for VMware;

* Support for RedHat Virtualization and OpenStack; and

* First Docker Certified backup and recovery solution for containers.

Accelerate your journey to the cloud:

* 2X faster backups to the cloud;

* Support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Snowball Edge, AWS access controls, Veritas Cloud Catalyst enhancements for protecting data on AWS, cloud archive storage tiers such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Glacier and Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive;

* Automation of disaster recovery to and in the cloud; and

* Cloud-native data protection with application consistency for Oracle, Microsoft SQL, and MongoDB.

Deploy, integrate, and scale your infrastructure with ease:

* API-first approach that enables data protection automation and integration;

* Backup, orchestration, cataloging and replication with native snapshot technologies; and

* Self-service with ServiceNow and VMware vRealize plugins.

New features in InfoScale include:

* Ability to cluster AWS Availability Zones for migrated, mission-critical applications;

* Support for Chef and Ansible platforms;

* IPv6 support;

* New solutions for Nutanix, Dell EMC ScaleIO, and NVM Express; and

* Security enhancements.

The recent Value of Data study concluded that 83% of respondents felt data silos were negatively impacting their organisation’s ability to prove regulatory compliance. To solve this problem, Veritas is introducing a new unified information intelligence tool — Veritas Information Studio — that provides clear visibility, targeted analysis, and informed action on data.

New features in Information Studio include:

* Connectors to 20+ cloud and on-premises data repositories including NetBackup;

* Visual rendering of metadata to identify what exists, where it exists, and who has access;

* Classification of data to identify personally identifiable information (PII); and

* Deletion to reclaim storage resources, lower costs, and reduce risks.

Information Studio is the newest addition to Veritas’ Insights portfolio, which also features APTARE, the industry’s leading IT analytics solution for managing data for storage and backup systems for hybrid cloud environments.