Acronis appoints new master distributor for emerging markets

Acronis has appointed Acronis Emerging Markets (AEM) as a new master distributor to increase its focus on, and accelerate growth in, the Latin American and African markets.

As part of the agreement, AEM will market and distribute the full range of Acronis cyber protection products in these regions, providing local training and support for partners and service providers.

AEM is an independent company led by Garry Kondakov, an IT and cybersecurity veteran with more than 15 years of experience in growing business for various tech companies around the world. Kondakov has already established effective teams in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and South Africa, and additional offices are planned in other countries in order to support local partners.

Acronis appointed AEM as the new distributor in response to the growing demand for its cyber protection services in these two growing regions.

“More than ever before, individuals and businesses around the world are relying on data for all that they do. Yet the threats to that data don’t stop at a nation’s border. Given the comprehensive and effective approach Acronis uses to develop and deliver its solutions, it’s important that these emerging markets have access to modern cyber protection,” says Kondakov.

Companies and service providers in these emerging markets recognise Acronis as the only vendor capable of offering the comprehensive cyber protection that ensures the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (called SAPAS, or the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection). The company’s unique approach allows Acronis to deliver innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that are easy, efficient, and secure.

“The addition of Acronis Emerging Markets into the Acronis family is a tremendous milestone. Appointing a new distributor that is focused on these markets will allow us to better serve these regions, extending the benefits of cyber protection while increasing the sales support we can offer to partners, resellers, and customers,” says Pasha Ershow, Acronis revenue officer. “Their deep knowledge and experience in these regions will help bring success to all involved.”

Enhanced by its artificial intelligence, blockchain-based authentication, and AnyData Engine technologies, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications.