Help is a tap away for Uber riders

Using Uber safely starts with riders checking their ride details. But what happens when an accident or an incident happens on a trip?

With safety being a number one priority for Uber, they have provided features to keep you safe from before your trip starts to after it ends, ensuring transparency and traceability. One such feature is the in-app emergency button which is available to riders during trips in any safety-related incidents.

This feature, which is provided by ICEplus, a mobile panic button solution, can be found in Uber’s safety toolkit, a central place in the app itself where safety features are bundled together, making it easily accessible for riders on their home screen.

If safety is compromised, riders can call for assistance directly from the Uber app by tapping the shield icon on the map.

Once the in-app button has been activated, riders will be connected to ICEplus Incident Management Centre, where a consultant will assess the nature of the safety incident and will either dispatch a third-party private security company or medical response team to the rider’s location.

The ICEplus agent will stay on the line with the rider until they are safe.

Alon Lits, GM for Uber in sub-Saharan Africa, explains: “This partnership is part of Uber’s investment to strengthen rider safety. We are thrilled to be able to offer this feature to riders. ICEPlus has integrated perfectly with our app and will provide a better experience for riders.”

Loet de Swart, CEO of ICEplus, adds: “ICEplus is incredibly proud to be associated with a company such as Uber who not only offer a superior ride-hailing service but they don’t stop there, they then go to great lengths to take measures that proactively ensure the safety of their riders and for this they should be commended.”