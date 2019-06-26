MultiChoice starts restructure consultation

MultiChoice South Africa confirms that it is has commenced with the consultation process announced last week as part of the Video Entertainment company’s realignment of its customer care (call centre) and walk-in centres.

MultiChoice announced that the two sections of the business would be realigned in response to the changing behaviour of its customers, who are increasingly moving away from traditional voice calls and visits to walk-in centres and adopting new self-service and digital technologies to engage with the company.

The company has entered into a consultation process with 2 194 of its employees within customer care (call centre) and the walk-in centres.

In this transition, the MultiChoice will make new roles available for multi-skilled employees with the expertise, skills and technological prowess to enhance the customer experience.

“We are committed to the intent and the spirit of the Section 189 A process as outlined in the Labour Relations Act, and as MultiChoice leadership we will continue to engage impacted employees across the country during the stipulated consultation period to ensure a reasonable conclusion,” says MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela.