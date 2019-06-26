Strong growth for converged systems

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, worldwide converged systems market revenue increased 19,3% year over year to $3,75-billion during the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19).

“Hyperconverged infrastructure remains the primary growth driver in the converged systems market,” says Sebastian Lagana, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC. “Reduced operating complexity, ease of deployment, and excellent fit within hybrid cloud environments continue to drive HCI adoption across a broad range of customers and workloads.”

IDC’s converged systems market view offers three segments: certified reference systems and integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and hyperconverged systems. The certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure market generated nearly $1,4-billion in revenue during the first quarter, which represents 9% year-over-year growth and 36,6% of total converged systems revenue.

Integrated platforms sales declined 13,3% year over year during the first quarter of 2019, generating revenues of $556-million. This amounted to 14,8% of the total converged systems market revenue. Revenue from hyperconverged systems sales grew 46,7% year over year during 1Q19, generating $1,8-billion worth of sales. This amounted to 48,6% of the total converged systems market.

IDC offers two ways to rank technology suppliers within the hyperconverged systems market: by the brand of the hyperconverged solution or by the owner of the software providing the core hyperconverged capabilities.

Rankings based on a branded view of the market can be found in the first table of this press release and rankings based on the owner of the hyperconverged software can be found in the second table within this press release. Both tables include all the same software and hardware, summing to the same market size.

As it relates to the branded view of the hyperconverged systems market, Dell Technologies was the largest supplier with $586,7-million in revenue and a 32,2% share. Nutanix generated $255,7-million in branded revenue. This represented 14% of the total HCI market during the quarter. HPE was the third largest branded HCI vendor, with $83,5-million in revenue or 4,6% market share.

From the software ownership view of the market, systems running VMware hyperconverged software represented $750,7-million in total first quarter vendor revenue, or 41,1% of the total market. Systems running Nutanix hyperconverged software represented $526,5-million in first quarter vendor revenue, or 28,9% of the total market. Both amounts represent sales of all HCI software and hardware, regardless of how it was branded.