Hyperconvergence enables modern infrastructure

Kathy Gibson is at Dell Technologies Forum in Sandton – The changing needs of workloads are driving cloud strategies.

Companies need to modernise their existing workloads, which means optimising them to use modern infrastructures, says Ian Flanagan, senior systems engineer at Dell Technologies.

To utilise hybrid infrastructure, organisations realise they have to shift a portion of the multi-tier workload to public cloud.

They also find they have to modify their workloads to adapt to the new environment that includes on-premise and cloud.

Cloud-native workplaces are developed for the cloud and are deployed on-premise or on infrastructure as a service (Iaas).

Another option could be to replace their existing workloads.

Dell Technologies has taken learnings from VMware’s last 20 years, coupled with Dell’s infrastructure experience, to develop the Dell Technologies Cloud.

“The business is not about technology,” says Flanagan. “It is about the consumption of technology.”

This lets organisations have their applications and data delivered anywhere: on-premise, in the private cloud, on the public cloud, or on the edge.

The Dell Technologies Cloud lets companies deploy a single cloud strategy that can then be replicated wherever required.

This includes physical machines, virtual machines, containers or Kubernetes and can be on the edge, through private cloud via the cloud, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI); and on the public cloud via AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, VMware, or from Dell partners.

“So we have a consistent layer of integrated hardware and software based upon leading technologies,” says Flanagan.

However, the control plane has to be able to deliver and maximise the technologies beneath it, he adds.

Cloud operations and automation must provide visibility, operation, automation, security, governance and container management.

This is all available through the VMware software suite, he says.

Services on top of this add value, Flanagan points out. Dell is able to provide security, services and consulting, cloud-enabled infrastructures, and lowest-cost consumption.

Flanagan explains that the Dell Technologies Cloud helps companies to spend less time on the commodity of computing.

The solution is increasingly built upon a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) in the form of VxRail.

This system, introduced in 2016, commands annual revenue more than $1-billion, at a growth rate of 178% and 4 700 customers.

VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail is the flagship Dell Technologies Cloud platform offering.

It takes a nodal approach that offers full-stack integration, future-proofing for VMware cloud and is available with single-vendor support. It includes automated end-to-end lifecycle management as well as deployment flexibility.

Now the entire infrastructure from the edge to the core to the cloud can be delivered as a subscription service.

The Dell Technologies Cloud Data Centre as a service is co-engineered and delivered by Dell Technologies with ongoing service fully managed by VMware.

It offers customers a hybrid control plane for provisioning and monitoring resources,

The solution is built on VxRail and is available on a monthly subscription service model.

Dell EMC’s HCI portfolio includes its own VxRail and VxFlex systems, as well as partner aligned solutions based on Microsoft or Nutanix solutions.