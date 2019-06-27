Lenovo offers new storage solutions

Lenovo now offers several flash storage solutions, made possible through a global multi-faceted partnership with NetApp.

The ThinkSystem DE and DM Series was co-developed by the two companies and is a large range of Lenovo-branded storage products that combine NetApp’s all-flash data management solutions with Lenovo’s ThinkSystem infrastructure.

The products will utilise core software technology from NetApp and are manufactured by Lenovo.

“Lenovo has seen a large uptake of ThinkSystem DE and DM Series solutions in South Africa and EMEA. We believe this is because customers have come to trust Lenovo technology, knowing we can be relied on to meet their ever-evolving infrastructure demands,” says Jim Holland, country manager for Data Centre Group, Lenovo Southern Africa.

“In today’s global economy, customers demand new approaches to IT infrastructures that support their digital transformation; through our partnership, Lenovo and NetApp have been able to offer a comprehensive portfolio of products, solutions and services that are unrivalled in the market,” Holland adds.

The Lenovo Storage ThinkSystem DM Series includes both All-Flash and Hybrid models.

The Hybrid products are appropriate for the following:

* High capacity mixed workloads;

* Advanced data management;

* Mission-critical usage; and

* Analytics.

The All-Flash products are also appropriate for high performance mixed workloads.

The Lenovo Storage ThinkSystem DE Series includes both All-Flash and Hybrid models.

The Hybrid products offer the most cost-effective capacity and are appropriate for the following:

* High performance databases;

* Backup and archiving; and

* Video streaming.

The All-Flash products offer maximum block performance and are optimised for database and streaming usage. They are appropriate for latency-sensitive apps.