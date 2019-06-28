Azuri launches PayGo solar satellite TV in Zambia

Azuri Technologies, a provider of pay-as-you-go solar home solutions to off-grid households across Africa, has officially launched its 24-inch solar satellite television and home lighting system in Zambia.

The TV launch in Zambia comes on the heels of Azuri’s announced strategic $26-million equity investment, accelerating the company’s expansion plans across sub-Saharan Africa.

The investment will help more off-grid customers across Zambia benefit from affordable, clean and reliable energy, as well as having access to modern energy-efficient appliances.

Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth comments: “Azuri believes African consumers, regardless of wherever they may live, should be able to access affordable modern digital services and devices that have a positive impact on daily life and on livelihoods.

“Pay-as-you-go solar power is connecting off-grid households to the modern digital world through reliable, clean energy and highly efficient products such as AzuriTV which delivers social and economic benefits that many urban users have experienced for years.”

Matthre Nkhuwa, minster for energy, adds: “Renewable energy such as that offered by Azuri can is a catalyst for rural development through improved access to information, improved productivity and new employment opportunities, as well as supporting Zambia’s commitment to mitigating climate change.”

AzuriTV was the first complete solar TV and satellite package designed and developed for off-grid consumers in Africa. Azuri customers pay for their solar and satellite TV service through regular weekly instalments, and once the system is paid for, all energy generated going forward is free of charge.

The British High Commissioner, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE, says: “Solar power has the potential to transform the lives of millions of people who are still living off the grid.

“Azuri embodies the pioneering spirit of innovation for which the UK is globally renowned. The launch today showcases the cutting-edge technology and expert services that British firms can offer to rapidly expanding markets across Africa.”