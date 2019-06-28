FFA, Netcare to build 35 healthtech startups

Founders Factory Africa (FFA), the Johannesburg-headquartered tech accelerator and incubator, has partnered with Netcare to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to build and scale healthtech startups across Africa.

The FFA model includes its accelerator programme, which develops existing businesses through a bespoke six-month programme, while the incubator programme will build completely new businesses focused on addressing key health issues on the continent. FFA’s experienced and knowledgeable pool of talent will cover all aspects needed to scale its startups including product development, UX/UI, engineering, investment, business development and growth marketing.

Together FFA and Netcare will support investee companies and deliver innovative opportunities in healthcare in South Africa and in selected areas on the African continent. Netcare and Standard Bank will also work together to cross-collaborate across FinTech and HealthTech. Standard Bank was the first corporate to invest in Founders Factory Africa.

Netcare will play an integral role by providing access to hospitals, primary healthcare clinics and healthcare value chains, deep health technical expertise, data and IP to the startups. These resources and expertise will deliver a significant advantage to the businesses in which FFA, including Netcare, select to invest and scale. Netcare will also have the opportunity to continue investing in the new health businesses once their value propositions are proven.

Richard Friedland, CEO of the Netcare Group, says: “This exciting initiative enables us to stimulate healthcare innovation and development in South Africa and across the rest of the continent. We are proud to be joining Founders Factory Africa in creating a support system for entrepreneurs which will help them grow innovative healthcare businesses and will provide value to people across Africa, while also unlocking future investment opportunities for Netcare.”

Roo Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Founders Factory Africa, says: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Netcare. Together we will unlock groundbreaking opportunities in accessing affordable healthcare. We will deliver digitised healthcare solutions and contribute to spearheading Africa’s innovation in healthcare. The time, the opportunity, and the need is now, for driving Africa’s healthtech to improve the lives of millions of people.”

In addition to the corporate and hands-on support from FFA, the participating startups will have access to global capital, talent and knowledge transfer through the Founders’ group that includes Founder Factory in the UK, and a network of world class entrepreneurs, investors, corporates and successful startups across Africa, Europe, the UK and the US.