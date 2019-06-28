Ovations Technologies named Red Hat Premier Business Partner

Ovations Technologies has been named as a Red Hat Premier Business Partner.

Ovations Technologies will focus on providing enterprise middleware solutions to its customers across sub-Saharan Africa.

Ovations Technologies has more than 20 years of experience in the South African ICT sector as a trusted advisor, solutions innovator and implementation partner.

Joining the Red Hat partner programme enhances the Ovations Technologies go to market value proposition. The existing company’s customer base, which is predominantly in the banking, insurance, telecommunications, and retail industries have expressed the overwhelming need for a new, innovative and modern approach to information management.

“We are pleased to have Ovations Technologies as a Red Hat Premier Business Partner, further strengthening our robust partner ecosystem to help drive digital transformation efforts across the region,” says Dion Harvey, regional director: sub-Saharan Africa at Red Hat. “Red Hat technologies will become a part of Ovations Technologies service portfolio and we look forward to working with the company to further expand our presence in sub-Saharan Africa.”

As a premier partner, Ovations will be able to assist local businesses by providing access to and support of the following Red Hat solutions and product sets:

* IT Optimisation with Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation;

* Integration with Red Hat 3Scale API Management and Red Hat Fuse;

* Process Automation with Red Hat Decision Manager and Red Hat Process Automation Manager;

* Data and Analytics with Red Hat Data Virtualization; and

* Development and Innovation with Red Hat Developer Studio.

In addition, the Ovations team will be able to assist customers with full implementation scoping, architecting, design and delivery, implementation and support of their Red Hat environment.

“We have a passion for solving African business challenges and a firm commitment to helping our customers digitally transform their processes with agility and pace. Red Hat was appealing to us because of its modern and open architecture that supports delivering digital transformation solutions,” says Paul Bezuidenhout, Red Hat product lead at Ovations Technologies.

“We often find that cost-effective transformation is not easily achieved with legacy technologies and mindsets, and many companies we talk to are looking to deploy hybrid cloud solutions that can keep up with a fast-changing business and regulatory environments. This is Red Hat’s strength when compared to other middleware and cloud platforms, and the vendor’s competitive subscription-based pricing model can help drive down IT spend in an ever-growing cost-conscious market,” he adds.