Vodacom Tanzania extends partnership with Optiva

Vodacom Tanzania has expanded its partnership with Optiva, a software provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, monetization solutions to leading communication service providers (CSPs) globally, for utilisation of Optiva Charging Engine and Policy Control (PCRF).

The multi-year agreement enables Vodacom Tanzania to upgrade its current platform and support and take another step toward leveraging Optiva’s cloud-native BSS architecture.

Vodacom Tanzania has been utilising Optiva solutions for more than 10 years.

The expansion and upgrade allow it to quickly launch new, flexible and personalised products and services engineered to capture additional market share and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

Hisham Hendi, CEO of Vodacom Tanzania, comments: “Optiva and Vodacom Tanzania have been long-standing partners, and this agreement further strengthens our ties. Optiva’s solutions, with the leading cloud-native architecture, and our close working collaboration allow us to capture the market opportunities faster and stay ahead of our competition.”

Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva, says: “We are thankful for our continued partnership with Vodacom Tanzania and their trust in us to extend our relationship long-term. By working closely with our customers to understand their business, our focus on customer success helps them to grow their subscriber base and win in their markets. Add the game-changing advantage of moving to the cloud with its promise of 80% lower total cost of ownership, and it’s a winning combination.”