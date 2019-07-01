NTT launches global technology service provider

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation has launched NTT Ltd, a global technology services provider that brings together the capabilities of 28 companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security, into one $11-billion business.

The new NTT Ltd company is headquartered in London and employs around 40 000 people in offices across more than 70 countries and regions.

Jun Sawada, president and CEO of NTT Corporation, comments: “I’m delighted to announce that we launched NTT Ltd today. When we combine the new capabilities of NTT along with NTT Data, we create a top five global technology and business solutions provider with $20-billion revenues outside of Japan.

“Going forward, we will accelerate our execution as one NTT in order to contribute to a smarter and better world through digital transformation,” he adds.

“We are also excited to confirm that our global headquarters for NTT Ltd will be in London and that our commitment to the UK remains extremely strong.

“We considered several locations as the headquarters for NTT Ltd and made a deliberate decision to choose London. It has many benefits, including a stable economy, wealth of skills and talent, diversity in population and thinking, strong infrastructure, schools and housing for global talent moving to the city.

“In short, it’s a great city to live and work in, and we’re excited that we are making it the home for our new business.”

Sawada adds that, by bringing together the companies, NTT Ltd will offer:

* Clients access to a more comprehensive range and greater depth of skills across multiple technologies and capabilities;

* Global technology and managed services that are world leading in scale and depth;

* Improved ability to deliver more in-depth industry solutions for clients;

* World-class managed services platforms with the ability to deliver local customisations to meet clients’ needs in each market; and

* Increased investment in innovation and R&D.

The new company already partners with more than 10 000 clients around the world including the world’s leading organisations in financial services, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy & utilities, manufacturing, automotive and technology sectors. Companies already benefitting from NTT’s intelligent technology solutions to deliver on the promise of a connected future include Tour de France, ALMA, City of Las Vegas, Connected Conservation, ISPPC, Alcatel and NXP.

Tsunehisa Okuno, chairman of NTT Ltd and executive vice-president for NTT Corporation, says: “Today NTT continues its 120-year heritage of always listening to and innovating for our clients.

“Along with creating a very strong technology and managed services provider in NTT Ltd we have also increased our commitment to invest more in R&D, new technology startups through our venture capital fund, and developing our own disruptive innovation business team. We see the opportunity to help our clients and communities more effectively when we bring all of these capabilities together.”

Jason Goodall, CEO of NTT Ltd adds: “I’m extremely proud to lead NTT Ltd. into a new and exciting era. Today, we’ve created a global technology services provider that delivers a full breadth of industry-leading products, solutions and managed services that address our clients’ business needs.

“We know technology doesn’t stand still. And nor do we. We will continue to move our business forward to ensure we deliver solutions that are both relevant for today and tomorrow. We are excited to be part of one of the world’s largest technology and business solutions providers and look forward to partnering with our clients around the world with our full range of capabilities.”

Representing NTT within the Middle East and Africa (MEA) territory is Dimension Data MEA, which will retain the Dimension Data brand, along with subsidiary brands Internet Solutions, Merchants and Britehouse.

Dimension Data MEA remains a member of NTT Group. It will also continue to leverage NTT’s shared services, technology, and platform investments.

Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data MEA, comments: “This is an important step forward for Dimension Data, which started as a homegrown South African ICT company. We’re so proud to be able to move this brand forwards in the region, while also retaining our strong links with NTT, enabling us to continue to deliver world-class services, technology and expertise.”

Chris Barnard, vice-president for enterprise infrastructure and communications at IDC, says: “Organisations worldwide are increasingly looking to technology companies that can adapt and support them across a range of fast-moving challenges, societies, agriculture and manufacturing need fully-integrated solutions that will help them harness the power of IoT, edge analytics and collaboration platforms.

“In coming together as one company, NTT is acknowledging this, giving them one single view across their organisation for better insights that will help them transform and benefit from change.”