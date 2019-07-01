Off-highway vehicle telematics to reach 7,5m units

The global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems is estimated by Berg Insight to have reached 3,3-million units in 2018.

This includes connected units deployed on various off-highway vehicles across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.

The construction sector accounts for the largest share, driven by OEM telematics systems offered by heavy equipment manufacturers. Agriculture and mining moreover each account for a similar number of connected units deployed on machines and vehicles used in agricultural and mining operations respectively. The remainder is represented by the forestry sector including telematics systems fitted to various forestry equipment.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17,8%, the active installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems across all sectors is forecasted to reach 7,5-million units worldwide in 2023.

“The top-10 equipment manufacturers offering telematics together account for more than 70% of the total number of off-highway vehicle telematics systems in use across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors globally,” says Rickard Andersson, principal analyst at Berg Insight.

Berg Insight ranks Caterpillar and Komatsu as the leading off-highway vehicle telematics providers.

“Far from surprising, the leading equipment manufacturers by market share are also by far the top players when it comes to the number of off-highway vehicle telematics subscribers”, says Andersson.

He adds that this is a natural development in an industry where telematics has increasingly been included as standard with the machine purchase, gradually covering more models and equipment categories.

“Caterpillar is well on its way to achieve its target of 1-million connected assets this year,” Andersson adds.

Other major manufacturers with installed bases of more than 100 000 units include Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB, Deere & Company and Volvo Construction Equipment.

“Additional players having installed bases of off-highway vehicle telematics units in the tens of thousands include Doosan Infracore, Liebherr, CNH Industrial, CLAAS Group and Hyundai Construction Equipment,” says Andersson.