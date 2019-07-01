Service Support Engineer

Our client an IT Services company which provides a full range of IT services is looking for a Service Support Engineer to join their team. Purpose of role:Provide timeous support to all clients via the following tasks: ticket management and resolution; service maintenance tasks (i.e. backup management, event management, anti-virus checks etc.); 3rd party management; telephony support and knowledge management. Key Responsibilities:Ticket resolution and management:

Monitor and process unassigned tickets.

Analyse tickets and report any picked up trends to team leaders.

Management of tickets from creation to closure following defined processes.

Adherence to client response and resolution adhering to SLA.

Follow up on all old tickets and ensure that they are taken through to closure.

Ensure that tickets are escalated timeously as per defined major incident process/if no resolution is found during troubleshooting.

Assist fellow team members with ticket resolution and management when the need arises.

Backup Management:

Check daily backups are run for all clients.

Ensure backups are running effectively and record any faults.

Check and resolve failed backups by taking remedial action – ensure that a ticket is logged as a record.

Third party management:

If necessary, ensure calls are logged with service provider(s) or a related 3rd

Ensure that 3rd party reference numbers are recorded in our system for follow up.

Ensure that updates are requested from the 3rd party on a regular basis.

Escalate any lack of feedback issues to Team Leaders/SDM.

Event management:

Monitor and investigate Alerts received from monitoring tools.

Ensure that remedial action is taken on alerts where required – ensure that a ticket is logged for such cases.

Identify and report long term issues to the Team Leaders.

Knowledge management:

Submit documents into solutions when new solutions are put into place.

Submit diagrams into Run Book – online storage in Teams as well as Share Point, when there is a change in environment or new site take on.

Ensure the password spreadsheet is updated stored to our Share Point.

Inform team of any Client or product information that is vital and useful by sending out email notifications.

Ensure knowledge sharing takes place within the team on an ongoing basis as and when required.

Thrive to remain up to date with new technologies and methodologies by completing on line courses/certifications.

Project Support:

Service Desk: Once acceptance into service (AIS) approved – obtain project brief from Team Leader to ensure knowledge and understanding of new projects being implemented (and associated impact on Service Desk).

Project delivery support: Where allocated as a ‘task owner’ within a project (via Manage Engine) – lead the delivery of the specific tasks within defined deadlines.

Telephonic support:

Ensure that all telephone calls are answered timeously.

Ensure that all missed telephone calls are followed up on.

Identify the caller and establish a good working relationship.

Assist Client users in a professional manner and as quickly as possible.

Do no place users on hold for stretched periods of time. Rather give the user a call back for further support.

Learn more/Apply for this position