Trend Micro software blocks 5m camera hack attempts

Trend Micro says it has blocked 5-million attempted cyberattacks against IP cameras in just five months.

Through its strategic partnership with global IP security solution provider Vivotek, Trend Micro’s IoT security solutions are embedded in globally deployed IP cameras.

By analysing data from 7 000 anonymously aggregated IP cameras, Trend Micro found that the IP-based surveillance industry is fighting massive cyberattacks, but few countermeasures have been taken by the majority.

As a step to mitigate this risk, Trend Micro’s IoT Reputation Service is embedded in Vivotek IP cameras, resulting in the world’s first surveillance devices equipped with hosted IPS and brute force attack protection.

The devices are also backed by the world’s largest cyber threat intelligence network, which provides more efficient protection against all known threats.

“More verticals are seeking connected, AI-powered video surveillance applications causing a clear paradigm shift from a relatively closed-off network to a more interconnected network operated heavily by cloud-based technologies,” says Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president at Trend Micro Sub-Saharan Africa. “Due to this shift in the landscape, manufacturers and users must pay attention to the security of these IoT devices, and Trend Micro is committed to securing today’s increasingly connected environment.”

From Trend Micro’s analysis, 75% of all blocked cyberattack incidents were brute force login attempts. Compromised passwords can immediately lead to a breach of content, and opens the door for further system exploitation. Based on this aggregated security data, there is a clear pattern that malicious attackers are targeting IP surveillance devices with common malware, such as Mirai variants, as well as known system vulnerabilities.

“While the industry has known about cyber risks, manufacturers have been unable to properly address the risk without knowing the root cause and attack methods,” says Dr Steve Ma, vice-president of engineering, brand business group for Vivotek. “Vivotek has invested extensive resources into developing a holistic solution for cybersecurity management, allowing users to quickly respond to threats when encountered and minimise the related cyber risks. We will continue working with Trend Micro to provide reliable solutions to customers worldwide.”

To help mitigate the potential impact of IoT-based threats, Trend Micro suggests a shared responsibility model for all parties involved in video surveillance. Complete end-to-end protection and risk awareness is key to a secured video system – involving manufacturers, service providers, system integrators and end users.

Trend Micro’s on-device security implementations are not limited to protecting IP surveillance devices, but also can apply to many other IoT devices.