eBucks members can book domestic, international flights

FNB has announced that, from 1 July 2019, eBucks Rewards members will be able to book domestic and international flights directly from the FNB app.

Customers can now pay for all their travel needs via this seamless and secure payment system on the FNB app; so they won’t have to expose their card details to third parties or other websites.

Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, says: “the travel offering emphasises our commitment to addressing the needs of customers through a trusted, safer and convenient platform. The proposition significantly expands the value we give customers and their families, in line with our focus on family banking.”

Makanjee says the travel feature expands the suite of services under the eBucks tab, which include Shop on App, latest offers, complimentary lounge visits, registering for the Entertainer APP discounts and a useful guide on how customers can earn more eBucks.

FNB & RMB Private Bank customers can expect discounts of up to 40% off on domestic and international flights. They will also have the ability to manage bookings, view their discounts and maintain family profiles on the app.

Other changes to eBucks Travel include:

* No minimum eBucks amount required to qualify for discounts when booking flights on eBucks Travel. Members will qualify for discounts using eBucks, an FNB/RMB Private Bank card or a combination of both.

* Each person in your family with a qualifying FNB account will now get their own discounted flight allocation: on domestic flights, each family member will get 16 one-way economy or eight return economy flight allocations per year, while on international flights, each family member will get two return economy / premium economy flight allocations or one return business flight allocation per year.

* Your spouse and children will continue to qualify on the main member’s discounts of up to 40% off on flights with eBucks Travel, if both you and your spouse hold the same qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank Cheque, Credit or Fusion Account or are on the Spousal pricing option.

* To qualify, the main member’s spouse must also be part of their FNB/RMB Private Bank Family Banking Profile and the main member’s eBucks Traveller Profile.

* As a main eBucks member, you will still qualify for discounts when booking for yourself without being on the spousal pricing option.

eBucks Rewards CEO Johan Moolman says: “Booking, paying and managing flights for yourself, your family or even your friends has really become easy to do on the FNB App. FNB customers can now compare flights, get discounts as well as get additional Slow lounge visits all when using the FNB App. We look forward to expanding on this and providing even more value to our customers.”