NADA pleads for lower interest rates

Motor car sales are down, with just 36 922 new vehicles (passenger and commercial vehicles) were sold on dealer floors in June 2019, showing a 3,6% reduction over the same period last year.

The cumulative year-on-year figures, compared to 2018, show that 215 206 new vehicles were sold on dealer floors year-to-date to June 2019, for a 4,2% decline.

“It’s been quite a painful start to winter as the new vehicle retail market (passenger and commercial vehicles) continued its downward trend in June and it is now year to date 4,2% down on last year, according to data released by NAAMSA,” says Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) which represents franchised car and commercial vehicle retailers in South Africa.

“We would like to see the governor of the South African Reserve Bank announce lower interest rates this month in an attempt to stimulate the retail sales market – subject to the strict inflation target mandate that SARB has, of course.

“Drastic action needs to be taken by government in order to stimulate the retail sales market across all sectors of the economy. We live in a consumption-based society with consumer confidence a big driver. As consumers increase expenditure and confidence, the economy grows.

“The lowering of interest rates, together with the price of fuel due to decrease substantially, will go a long way to assisting both the consumer and the private sector,” Dommisse adds.

“Despite the overall chill, the resilience shown by the used car market continues to partially offset the decrease in new vehicle registrations with many consumers considering second-hand cars as the most viable option for them. We look forward to seeing more stability in the new vehicle market in the second half of the year,” he says.

“Finally, NADA appeals to all South Africans to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to create youth employment, an inclusive economy, and build infrastructure. People with jobs will enable them to spend and invest, ultimately driving the economy.”