ENSafrica concludes EOH investigation

EOH expects to make the findings on an investigation into irregularities its public sector contracts public within the next two weeks.

The company has issued a statement that ENSafrica has concluded the investigation commissioned by EOH into public sector contracts.

ENSafrica has submitted a forensic report and its recommendations to the EOH board of directors.

The board has assessed the findings of the report and is currently engaging with the relevant stakeholders.

The group states that findings and associated actions will be made public on or about 16 July 2019, or as required.

Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in EOH securities until then.