Junior IT Support Technician

A position has become available as a Junior IT Support Technician, to join an International company based in Port Elizabeth. This role is responsible for providing system administration to all IT related functions.Key Performance Areas will include but not limited to:

Support and technical troubleshooting.

Communicate effectively with internal staff members to keep them informed on the status of IT.

Compile weekly / monthly reports for the IT Manager.

Ensure monitoring and management of Generator systems, UPS and alternate power systems.

Ensure procedure documents and training material is up to date.

Implementing new hardware, infrastructure components and technologies.

Be available on standby for afterhours support if necessary (very occasionally)

Ad hoc tasks relevant to the role

Job-Related Skills & Education

Grade 12 or equivalent

Tertiary Education will be advantageous (this includes any short courses)

Essential: Windows Desktop and Server.

Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge, Microsoft products (Windows 10, Office 365, Server (contact number))

