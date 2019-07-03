Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa joins Nokia Global Partner Program

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has signed a channel partner agreement with Nokia to market, distribute and service Nokia Enterprise products and solutions including Wi-Fi, WDM, SDN, SD-WAN and IP/MPLS networking.

In this partnering agreement, Westcon-Comstor will assist partners to embrace the new age of hyperconnected industry, where endless possibilities are waiting for enterprises with vision, commitment and courage.

“With its superior ability to connect the modern, digital business in the ‘automation of everything’ era, we believe that through our collaboration with Nokia, we will enable businesses to embrace emerging technologies like 5G and help place enterprises at the forefront of industry’s digital age,” states Rentia Booysen, collaboration business unit manager at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

With a core set of networking technologies and software solutions that supports 5G, the cloud and IoT, Westcon-Comstor will assist enterprise customers to leverage the intelligence of the Nokia networking platforms to build high-performance and adaptive networks for their clients.

Jerome Jullien, head of Nokia global channel and alliances, says: “The Nokia Global Partner Program is a critical component of our sales force – and strengthens our primary route to market for enterprise and public sector business opportunities. We are pleased to welcome Westcon-Comstor to the program to help drive Nokia’s vision for what the next industrial revolution will look like and enable enterprises to own it all, everywhere, anywhere and Allwhere.”

With an extensive footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa, Westcon-Comstor offers channel partners value-added distribution services that extends global logistical capabilities and a range of support and technical services. With one platform of integrated, powerful digital toolsets across purchasing, renewals, sales management, cloud services and software, Westcon-Comstor drives customer experience to benefit all partners across the supply chain.