Kaspersky extends co-operation with Interpol

Kaspersky and Interpol have signed a new five-year agreement to reinforce their collaboration in the fight against cybercrime around the world. This is the second agreement between the two parties following the first signed in 2014.

On 3 July, Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, and Tim Morris, executive director of police service at Interpol, signed a contribution agreement under which Kaspersky will provide human resources support, training, and threat intelligence data on the latest cybercriminal activities to Interpol, strengthening the organisation’s cyberthreat hunting capabilities. The signing ceremony took place at Interpol World 2019, which is currently underway in Singapore.

This co-operation strengthens the existing relationship between the two organisations, ensuring information and technology sharing can support Interpol in cybercrime-related investigations. Within the new agreement, Kaspersky will share information about its cyberthreat research and provide the necessary tools to assist with full digital forensics, aimed at strengthening efforts on the prevention of cyberattacks.

“With the rise of sophisticated threat actors, collaboration across the ecosystem and the sharing of expertise is more crucial than ever. We are excited to continue the partnership with Interpol and to empower law enforcers with the information and technology needed to combat cybercrime across the globe,” says Kaspersky.