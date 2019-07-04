Naspers appoints Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa as CEO

Naspers has announces the appointment of Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa to the global Naspers management team as CEO, South Africa.

Reporting directly to Bob van Dijk, Group CEO of Naspers, Mahanyele-Dabengwa will be based in Johannesburg where she will lead the group’s day-to-day business in South Africa and represent its interests in-country.

She will also be responsible for Naspers’ recently announced units, Naspers Foundry and Naspers Labs, which are designed to help stimulate the South African tech sector and tackle youth unemployment, respectively.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa joins Naspers from her Executive Chairperson role at Sigma Capital, a privately held, majority-black owned investment group based in South Africa.

Bob van Dijk, group CEO of Naspers, says: “Phuthi is a seasoned leader with a strong track record of achievement throughout her career. Her significant investor and board experience across varied sectors, makes Phuthi the perfect match for this important role at

Naspers.”

Mahanyele-Dabengwa comments: “I am thrilled to be joining Naspers at such a pivotal time for the group and for South Africa and look forward to adding value to the group in realising its strategy in South Africa.”