SQL Developer

NB INFO NEEDED IN ORDER TO SUBMIT APPLICATION

– CV IN WORD FORMAT

– PERIODS OF EMPLOYMENT AND REASONS FOR LEAVING ARE CORRECT

– CURRENT SALARY/RATE

– ID NUMBER AND NOTICE PERIOD

– SA CITIZENS ONLY

– ALL SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE MENTIONED IN SPEC BELOW NEED TO BE CLEARLY INCLUDED IN YOUR CV WITH DETAILED INSIGHT INTO YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH THEM, THIS IS CRUCIAL AND CUTS TURN AROUND TIME FOR A SUCCESSFUL APPLICATION IN HALF.

IF YOU HAVE HEARD NO RESPONSE WITHIN TWO WEEKS, PLEASE CONSIDER YOUR APPLICATION UNSUCCESSFUL

Industry leader in the FMCG envrionment is looking for a SQL developer to join their data and analytics departmemt.

Job Function

– Responsible for design, development, enhancement, verification, optimization and maintenance of functions, procedures and logical scripting on various column-oriented relational databases. Including but not limited to BW netweaver stack, Hana in memory column relational database and SAP Data Service on a Sybase IQ database.

Key Performance Areas

– Improve existing solutions/scripts/procedures/classes by analysing issues, discovering root causes and providing & implementing sustainable quality solutions.

– Provide subject matter expertise and guidance to less experienced staff members regarding performance management and design best practices.

– In conjunction with BW Netweaver application team members ensure performance, security, stability and availability of databases.

– Assist with design, implementation and support of BW on HANA, with native push down procedures.

– Prepare, create and document specifications

– With assistance from basis, optimize, recommend and tweak procedures and scripts for better memory and CPU usage.

– Create affective procedures and logical scripts between native and non-native application stack on Hana

– Debug the existing code and apply code fixes considering all the scenarios

– Identify and resolve issues related to daily scheduled jobs

– Translate functional requirements into technical requirements

– Lead troubleshooting episodes and communicate solutions/resolutions to the team

– Act as a subject matter expert and resource for others on assigned scripting ETL processes.

– Suggest changes and enhancements for ETL processes where applicable.

– Provide a high standard of customer service to all internal, external customers and work partners

– Managing your career (EPMS Scorecard, IDP and Career Plan in place) Implemented new ideas and improved methods, systems and work processes which lead to higher quality, better results at same or reduced cost

– Willingness to share knowledge and learn Net weaver Stack /Hana and any future toolsets within the Data Analytical team

Minimum Skills and Experience

– At least 5+ years of business intelligence and data warehouse experience

– Relevant tertiary qualification. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.

– Expert in SQL scripting and procedures

– SAP BW/HANA or Native Hana would be beneficial

– Exposure to S/4 HANA concepts is a plus

– Proven experience in coding, development and in processes that ensure the completeness and quality of the necessary data sources in support of analytics and field sales reporting

– Data modelling with SAP BW on HANA with HANA Studio and HANA Views.

– Experience in AMDP(ABAP- Managed Database Procedures) will be beneficial

– Proven experience in SQL coding and decoding, stored procedures

– Knowledge on Hana SDI/SDA and extraction process would be beneficial.

– Data Services experience will be highly beneficial

– Proven experience in data modelling

– DS Formulae

– Integration BW / FTP etc.

– BODS Scripting

– Ability to understand business requirements

– Excellent documentation practice

– Willingness to learn new technologies and ensure personal growth

– Customer service – Understand how personal performance contributes to customer satisfaction/expectation.

– Financial and Accounting reporting – Good working knowledge of financial principles and the ability to apply and interpret data

– Management Information Systems – Knowledge of various management information systems and sources. The ability to access this information and to apply and interpret management information in decision-making

– Commercial fluency – Leads and applies commercial principles and procedures to drive business value and regular corrective actions

– Ability to work with different stakeholders

– Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to lead and implement change through building winning teams and a high level of EQ.

– A creative and entrepreneurial mindset

Learn more/Apply for this position