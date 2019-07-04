Systems Engineer

SARAO has a vacancy in our Engineering: Systems Engineering division for a Systems Engineer. The main purpose of the role is to advance the maturity of telescope and site infrastructure systems and products through application of recognised systems engineering competence and skills; responsible for systems engineering over multiple lifecycle phases with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of systems design, for sub-systems and systems with medium criticality; perform detail engineering analysis and synthesis of alternative solutions derived from unclear or vague specifications; establish the baselines and design configurations of the pre-existing or development infrastructure systems, including preparing and implementing engineering changes to existing baselines; review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations; guide the design teams responsible for definition and development of products and services related to infrastructure systems across multiple projects, to ensure compliance with the systems engineering plans and processes; provide “field engineering” services for telescope and site infrastructure to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification; coach or mentor 1 or more young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering; participate in- or lead work teams focussed on Project or Programme planning and strategic decision making and contribute to the organisational maturity through the maintenance and upgrade of engineering processes within the infrastructure realm. The successful incumbent shall report to the Systems Engineering Manager.

Minimum Education Required:

BEng or B.Sc (Eng)

Minimum work experience required:

5 years’ relevant experience

Desirable additional education, work exp. & personal qualities:

Technical knowledge and experience related to systems engineering in multiple domains and disciplines.

* Recognised competence in the application of systems engineering in the infrastructure domain.

* Associate / Certified Systems Engineering Professional (ASEP / CSEP) accreditation

* Systems Engineering modules at postgraduate level

* Conceptual / systems thinking.

* Analytical problem-solving skills

* Excellent interpersonal skills and leadership

* Multi-tasking

* Communicate effectively in English (both written and verbally)

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

engineering covering mulitple lifecycle phases

address the ilities’of system design

lead systems engineering across multiple domains

perform detail engineering tasks and analysis

influence engineering attitudes and systems designs for operational environments

contribute to improved engineering processes

coach or mentor young engineers in systems engineering

Experience

application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures

change control

baseline establishment and management

applied systems engineering across multiple lifecycle stages

use of CASE tools (CORE and DOORS))

Knowledge

quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

systems engineering standards, e.g. ISO (contact number)

configuration management and configuration management systems

recognised domain knowledge of systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques

