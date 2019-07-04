Ticket sales closing for Women in Tech & Digital

Ticket sales for the Johannesburg edition of the Women in Tech & Digital Conference will close this coming Sunday, 7 July.

The event, organised by Useful and Beautiful, and Women in Tech, will be held on 10 July at the OUTsurance Auditorium in Centurion and features an all-female line-up.

This, says Women in Tech ZA co-founder Samantha Perry, was done deliberately to both showcase the depth and breadth of female expertise in the tech sector, and also to challenge South Africa’s conference organisers to make their line-ups more representative.

“The problem is so pervasive, a new name for those panel discussions that feature male speakers only – the manel – has been coined. It’s time for local companies and conference organisers to step up and ensure that their speaker line-ups reflect the diversity of both the sector and country we operate in,” says Useful and Beautiful chief product officer Lynette Hundermark.

The full line-up for the 10 July event includes:

• Anna Collard – Popcorn Training – a KnowBe4 company, founder and MD – Female entrepreneurship in Cyber Security

• Ashnie Muthusamy – Group Talent Management at Sun International – Maintaining balance and flow

• Barbara Mallinson – Obami founder and CEO – Oh, the lessons I’ve learned! My experiences as an entrepreneur in Africa

• Darlene Menzies – CEO, Finfind – Taking risks, failing, and coming back strong!

• Gillian Ezra – Senior VP: Digital and Mobile Services, TRACE – How podcasts are becoming your new personal radio

• Ingrid Lotze – Co-founder of Hers&His and join.the.dots – The death knell of stereotypes in the tech and digital worlds – finding creative ways to accommodate and take advantage of gender diversity.

• Jacqui Mackway-Wilson – Go Social SA founder – How to get the best out of social media for your business

• Kholeka Tsotsotso – CIO Development Bank of Southern Africa – My personal leadership journey

• Lynette Hundermark – U&B co-founder and CPO – Integrating the Silos of Tech and Digital to create purposeful solutions

• Rapelang Rabana – Founder and Chair of Rekindle Learning – Becoming a digital master – Beyond the technology

• Samantha Wright – Founder of Tech Girl – From Blogger to global eSports Personality – Breaking the gender barriers in the gaming industry

• Thandi Dyani – CEO of Impact Hub Johannesburg – Leading Social Entrepreneurship

The event also features a technology trends panel discussion, which will be chaired by Perry, and will delve into technology in action, particularly AI, Machine Learning and Data Science.

Panellists include:

• Pelonomi Moiloa – Data Scientist, Nedbank

• Bianca Minnaar – CEO of Bonsai Solutions

• Carla de Bruin – Actuarial Team Manager, OUTsurance

Tickets for the Johannesburg event are on sale for R2000 until Sunday 7 July. Please visit http://usefulandbeautiful.co.za/events/ to purchase.