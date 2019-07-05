Analyst

Jul 5, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

My client an international online gaming concern requires an Analyst to help maintain the casino sites across a range of devices. If you are skilled in structuring the unstructured and in problem solving, we’re interested in talking to you.

DUTIES:

  • Put structure to User Documentation
  • Use appropriate artefacts to identify and document business processes, system processes and other areas of the IT Estate
  • Champion (incl. proposing structure, some level of curatorship) a knowledgebase to support the local as well as the distributed, broader technical team
  • Support the rest of the SDLC team-members (including developers and testers)

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in leading the Analysis conversation in an Agile team
  • Be comfortable in relevant areas of the Business Analysis and Systems Analysis conversations
  • Perseverance and the ability to create order and structure from chaos
  • Understanding of multi-tier applications using – HTML, JavaScript, PHP
  • Understanding of AJAX and asynchronous programming
  • Understanding of SQL
  • Familiarity with APIs
  • Experience in design of responsive websites
  • Ability to write clear and concise documentation, as well as update existing documentation
  • Ability to communicate with designers and developers at all levels
  • Exposure to designing and writing tests
  • Good interpersonal skills and a great team attitude
  • Ability to quickly learn new things and adapt
  • Good interpersonal skills and a great team attitude
  • The ability to quickly learn new things and adapt

While we would really like to respond to e

Learn more/Apply for this position