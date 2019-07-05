ENVIRONMENT:
My client an international online gaming concern requires an Analyst to help maintain the casino sites across a range of devices. If you are skilled in structuring the unstructured and in problem solving, we’re interested in talking to you.
DUTIES:
- Put structure to User Documentation
- Use appropriate artefacts to identify and document business processes, system processes and other areas of the IT Estate
- Champion (incl. proposing structure, some level of curatorship) a knowledgebase to support the local as well as the distributed, broader technical team
- Support the rest of the SDLC team-members (including developers and testers)
REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in leading the Analysis conversation in an Agile team
- Be comfortable in relevant areas of the Business Analysis and Systems Analysis conversations
- Perseverance and the ability to create order and structure from chaos
- Understanding of multi-tier applications using – HTML, JavaScript, PHP
- Understanding of AJAX and asynchronous programming
- Understanding of SQL
- Familiarity with APIs
- Experience in design of responsive websites
- Ability to write clear and concise documentation, as well as update existing documentation
- Ability to communicate with designers and developers at all levels
- Exposure to designing and writing tests
- Good interpersonal skills and a great team attitude
- Ability to quickly learn new things and adapt
