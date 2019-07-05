Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

My client an international online gaming concern requires an Analyst to help maintain the casino sites across a range of devices. If you are skilled in structuring the unstructured and in problem solving, we’re interested in talking to you.

DUTIES:

Put structure to User Documentation

Use appropriate artefacts to identify and document business processes, system processes and other areas of the IT Estate

Champion (incl. proposing structure, some level of curatorship) a knowledgebase to support the local as well as the distributed, broader technical team

Support the rest of the SDLC team-members (including developers and testers)

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in leading the Analysis conversation in an Agile team

Be comfortable in relevant areas of the Business Analysis and Systems Analysis conversations

Perseverance and the ability to create order and structure from chaos

Understanding of multi-tier applications using – HTML, JavaScript, PHP

Understanding of AJAX and asynchronous programming

Understanding of SQL

Familiarity with APIs

Experience in design of responsive websites

Ability to write clear and concise documentation, as well as update existing documentation

Ability to communicate with designers and developers at all levels

Exposure to designing and writing tests

Good interpersonal skills and a great team attitude

Ability to quickly learn new things and adapt

