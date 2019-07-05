Business Intelligence Developer

Our blue chip client who operates in the financial, insurance & healthcare wellness space for individuals, families and businesses; seeks to appoint an experienced Business Intelligence Developer to their dynamic and progressive team! Overview: The primary function of this BI Developer role is to develop appropriate BI solutions to meet the information and decision support requirements of the business. The ideal candidate will have capabilities with data analysis, manipulation and interpretation in support of business requirements, and the ability to present this in a logical manner. Typical duties include meeting with business users to understand their analysis needs, developing reports on SQL platforms and tools, reviewing and analyzing data and developing presentable outcomes including tables and graphs.The successful candidate should be comfortable manipulating and presenting data in MS Excel.This role exists is within a Business Intelligence and Analytics team within a broader IT team, which offers an exciting growth path into other BI disciplines and software packages as the candidate progresses. Roles and responsibilities

Interpreting business intelligence (BI) requirements and technical specification documents

Developing reports using SSIS, SSAS and / or SQL Server

Developing ETL tools using a variety of methods including SSIS

Developing Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types and Stored Procedures in line with Business Requirements

Developing SQL server reporting models

Maintaining and enhancing data warehouse

Developing complex reporting and data extract requirements

Designing and developing advanced ETL processes

Review SQL code and ensure compliance with best practices and ensure optimal performance when released to the production environments

Data analysis for internal and external users

Support and maintain existing database and BI systems

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 with Maths

Relevant IT qualification – B.Sc. Computer Science/B.Com Informatics Degree/ National Diploma in IT

BI Tool experience beneficial

SSIS and SSRS experience beneficial

MS SQL Server database experience ( SQL Server (contact number))

Excel – advanced skills beneficial

Excellent numeric and analytical skills

Sound problem solving skills

Application of quality controls with all reports data sources

Experience and understanding of Business Intelligence

Ability to analyse and report on data

Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

Willingness to work additional hours when required

Ability to work independently

Should you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

