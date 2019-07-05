Our blue chip client who operates in the financial, insurance & healthcare wellness space for individuals, families and businesses; seeks to appoint an experienced Business Intelligence Developer to their dynamic and progressive team! Overview: The primary function of this BI Developer role is to develop appropriate BI solutions to meet the information and decision support requirements of the business. The ideal candidate will have capabilities with data analysis, manipulation and interpretation in support of business requirements, and the ability to present this in a logical manner. Typical duties include meeting with business users to understand their analysis needs, developing reports on SQL platforms and tools, reviewing and analyzing data and developing presentable outcomes including tables and graphs.The successful candidate should be comfortable manipulating and presenting data in MS Excel.This role exists is within a Business Intelligence and Analytics team within a broader IT team, which offers an exciting growth path into other BI disciplines and software packages as the candidate progresses. Roles and responsibilities
- Interpreting business intelligence (BI) requirements and technical specification documents
- Developing reports using SSIS, SSAS and / or SQL Server
- Developing ETL tools using a variety of methods including SSIS
- Developing Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types and Stored Procedures in line with Business Requirements
- Developing SQL server reporting models
- Maintaining and enhancing data warehouse
- Developing complex reporting and data extract requirements
- Designing and developing advanced ETL processes
- Review SQL code and ensure compliance with best practices and ensure optimal performance when released to the production environments
- Data analysis for internal and external users
- Support and maintain existing database and BI systems
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 with Maths
- Relevant IT qualification – B.Sc. Computer Science/B.Com Informatics Degree/ National Diploma in IT
- BI Tool experience beneficial
- SSIS and SSRS experience beneficial
- MS SQL Server database experience ( SQL Server (contact number))
- Excel – advanced skills beneficial
- Excellent numeric and analytical skills
- Sound problem solving skills
- Application of quality controls with all reports data sources
- Experience and understanding of Business Intelligence
- Ability to analyse and report on data
- Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure
- Willingness to work additional hours when required
- Ability to work independently
Should you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.