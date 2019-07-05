Front-end Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

If you are comfortable in making changes to graphics and understand what UX really means PLUS you are an SQL expert, then apply now to join this growing international gaming concern. Front-end developer required with relevant working experience of building interfaces using a modern framework, ideally Angular using Typescript, on top of a backend API, Exposure to writing tests, Familiarity with managing several websites using a combination of shared code but with lots of customization, Real PHP programming experience.

DUTIES:

Working from the offices in Cape Town (CBD)

Maintaining existing gaming websites, both for desktop and mobile

Creating whole new gaming brands from scratch

Working with the technical team to deliver end to end solutions

Working with business, marketing and creative staff to deliver great looking, well targeted content

Involved in content editing

REQUIREMENTS:

At least expertise in HTML5 with semantics and reusable markup in mind (3 years commercial experience)

The ability to use CSS3 to produce clean, maintainable and reusable styles (3 years commercial experience)

Experience in writing JavaScript from scratch, not just copying and pasting (3 years commercial experience)

Great debugging skills

Enough expertise in various JavaScript libraries to make things work without having to reinvent the wheel

Familiarity with AJAX (XML and JSON) and the complexities of asynchronous programming

An understanding of and use semantic naming

A familiarity with some form of content management system

War stories about providing content for a variety of devices

Learn more/Apply for this position