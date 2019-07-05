ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic engineering and asset management firm seeks a passionate and highly skilled Full Stack .Net Developer to join its team. You will participate in design sessions, code reviews, monitor continuous integration builds, plan and collaborate with peers and provide estimations for work being done. You will require Matric/Grade 12, a relevant tertiary qualification, strong Microsoft C#.Net, experience writing Unit/Integration tests using xUnit/NUnit, Relational Database queries, Object Oriented Design (SOLID principles, patterns, etc.) and have worked in an Agile Dev (Scrum) environment. You will be able to work from home some days. DUTIES: Receive notification from Product Owner that modification/fixes are needed on the system.

Develop well-designed, workable, best practice and quality solutions with a low incidence of bugs.

Maintain and improve unit/integration test coverage as well as system test coverage.

Develop automated tests to prevent issues from re-occurring.

Deliver all tasks and releases on time.

Assist others with development to deliver their tasks on time. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric/Grade 12.

Relevant tertiary qualification preferred. Experience/Skills – Solid experience in Microsoft C# .NET.

Writing Unit/Integration tests using xUnit / NUnit.

Good skills in relational database queries.

Object Oriented Design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.).

Experience working i